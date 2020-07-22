International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 87,966 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.