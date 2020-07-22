International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 281,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $314.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.