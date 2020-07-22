International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -193.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

