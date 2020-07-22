International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 495,937 shares of company stock worth $95,527,524. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $211.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $224.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

