International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after buying an additional 3,461,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.85. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $103.33 and a 52-week high of $189.08. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

