International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after buying an additional 3,461,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.85. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $103.33 and a 52-week high of $189.08. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07.
Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
