International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $317,000 in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

