International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $1,716,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 20.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Alteryx by 55.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 72.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX stock opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.80. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,370.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $3,693,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,417 shares of company stock worth $22,799,336 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.