International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fluidigm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLDM stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $445.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.05. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

