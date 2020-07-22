International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

