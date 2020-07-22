International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25.

