International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $541,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,003. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

