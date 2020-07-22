International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 54.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 14.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 110,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,600.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $22.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

