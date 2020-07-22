International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 538.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

