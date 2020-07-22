International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average is $124.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

