International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.