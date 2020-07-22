International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II alerts:

NYSE:PDT opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.