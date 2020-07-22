International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

