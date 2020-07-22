International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,102 shares of company stock worth $12,629,507 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $90.95 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

