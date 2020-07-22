Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $107.00 at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

