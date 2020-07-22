Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 951,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,155,000 after acquiring an additional 147,528 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

