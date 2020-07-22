Intel (INTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.10-1.10 EPS and its Q2 guidance at approx $1.10 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

