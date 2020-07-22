Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

INTC opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

