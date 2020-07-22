Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Harrington Investments INC’s 5th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

