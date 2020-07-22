Integrafin’s (IHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IHP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 542 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 493.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 475.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Integrafin has a 12-month low of GBX 285 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 548 ($6.74).

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integrafin will post 1189.9999817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £6,143.67 ($7,560.51).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

