Integrafin (LON:IHP) PT Raised to GBX 540 at Peel Hunt

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 540 ($6.65) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Integrafin from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

IHP stock opened at GBX 542 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 40.45. Integrafin has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($6.74). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 493.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 475.23.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integrafin will post 1189.9999817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £6,143.67 ($7,560.51).

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

