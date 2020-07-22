Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, 173,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,958,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 334.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Intec Pharma worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

