Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CAO Sells 437 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $38,425.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $97,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $36,818.93.

NYSE ZEN opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

