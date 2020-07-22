Insider Selling: LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 2,000,000 shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,624,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,643,279.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:LHC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the first quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 523,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 78.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,780,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 783,379 shares during the last quarter.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

