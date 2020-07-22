Insider Buying: Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM) Director Mark Ireton acquired 100,000 shares of Noram Ventures stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,700.

On Friday, July 17th, Mark Ireton purchased 20,000 shares of Noram Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

Noram Ventures Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

