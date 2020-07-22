Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Raised to $22.50 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $20.50 to $21.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

INGXF opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

