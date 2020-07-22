INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.15. INmune Bio shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 23,899 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Saturday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in INmune Bio by 12.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 140.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

