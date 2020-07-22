Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.63) price target (down previously from GBX 700 ($8.61)) on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 559 ($6.88) to GBX 528 ($6.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.69) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 610 ($7.51) to GBX 640 ($7.88) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 676 ($8.32).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 435.50 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 4.64 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 468.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 566.07. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19.

In related news, insider John Rishton bought 490 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £2,303 ($2,834.11). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 2,964 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,011.96 ($16,012.75). Insiders purchased a total of 3,816 shares of company stock worth $1,711,410 over the last three months.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

