Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INFI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of INFI opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,308.31% and a negative return on equity of 329.49%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

