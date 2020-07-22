Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INFN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Infinera has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David W. Heard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,586.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Infinera by 7,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 758,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

