Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €18.00 ($20.22) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($25.28) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.59 ($23.14).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

