Independent Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €152.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €152.00 ($170.79) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €170.53 ($191.61).

VOW3 opened at €145.00 ($162.92) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €137.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($210.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

