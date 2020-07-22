Independent Bank (INDB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $252,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

