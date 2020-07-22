Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INCY. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

INCY opened at $106.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,304,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 170.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

