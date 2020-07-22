IMV (NYSE:IMV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

IMV (NYSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.93% from the company’s current price.

IMV has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

NYSE:IMV opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

