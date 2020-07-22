IHI CORP/ADR Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for IHI CORP/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHI CORP/ADR’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. IHI CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

IHICY stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of -0.29. IHI CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

IHI CORP/ADR Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

