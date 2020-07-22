Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.82). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year earnings of ($12.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($11.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.65 million.

Shares of NYSE IHRT opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Iheartmedia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

About Iheartmedia

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

