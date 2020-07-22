IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $390.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. IDEXX Laboratories traded as high as $356.03 and last traded at $356.03, with a volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,790,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,683,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after buying an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.