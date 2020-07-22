Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $191.49

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.49 and last traded at $191.37, with a volume of 3669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 281.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

