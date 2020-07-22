IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded IBM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Shares of IBM opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.36.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of IBM by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IBM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of IBM by 36.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

