IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Morgan Stanley

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.47.

Get IBM alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.67% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IBM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.