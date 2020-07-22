IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of IBM opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36. IBM has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 51.67% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IBM will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

