IAA (NYSE:IAA) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAA. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

IAA stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 25.81. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in IAA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,725,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 275.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,485,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 258,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 277.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,154,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,861 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

