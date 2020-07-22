Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBAN stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

