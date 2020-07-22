Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

NYSE:HPP opened at $23.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,614. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

