Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Eight Capital

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$4.74 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$365.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

